Tour De Zona to benefit local organization in aiding veteran’s health

TUCSON (KVOA) - With gears grinding and ready to ride, El Tour De Zona can aid a veteran's life.

Cyclists in southern Arizona will be getting a major boost once El Tour De Zona begins.

The multi-day cycling event will kick off next March in 2022.

The event will take cyclists in and around the towns of Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Bisbee.

It will feature road cycling throughout the day, and a festival event at night.

The event will go to benefit Velo-Vets Sierra Vista, a non-profit organization supporting local veterans improve their physical and mental well-being.

Registration for the event is now open on their website.