Taco Bell tests meat alternative

Taco Bell is testing an alternative to meat.

The new "Cravetarian Taco" is a vegetarian version of the "Crunchy Taco Supreme."

It features a meat substitute made from a blend of peas and chickpeas.

The taco also comes with shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream in a crunchy shell.

For now, the "Cravetarian Taco" is only available at one Taco Bell location in Tustin, California.

But, the restauraunt chain plans to test a plant-based meat option from "Beyond Meat" at several locations later this year.