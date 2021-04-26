Pima County in need of volunteers for vaccination sites

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of people across the county have offered their time to help out in the fight against COVID-19.

However, the virus hasn't backed down yet.

The Pima County Health Department is looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand at vaccination sites across the county.

Those with health care and medical training are in great need.

If you want to join, you must show your active license and certification in order to apply.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.