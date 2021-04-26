One dead after traffic collision southwest of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died after he was injured in a collision between two pick-up trucks in Three Points on Monday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, around 6:37 a.m. that day, a Nissan and a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck collided on South Cherokee Lane and West Scotland Road.

Reports state that 20-year-old Alejandro Herrera failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with the other vehicle.

Herrera reportedly fled the scene, leaving two passengers in the Nissan. A man in the Nissan was pronounced dead. The second passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was uninjured.

PCSD said that Herrera was transported to a local hospital by a friend.

Herrera was reportedly arrested and taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Center for "manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, reckless driving, and other felonies."

The investigation is still ongoing.

