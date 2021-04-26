Lawsuits make new sex abuse claims against Legion of Christ

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A disgraced Roman Catholic order is facing new allegations of molestation of children in lawsuits filed this month in Connecticut, where it is based.

Five men and a woman sued the Legion of Christ in federal court earlier this month.

They say they were victims of sexual crimes when they attended schools run by the Legion of Christ in Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and South Kingstown, Rhode Island, in the 1990s when they were children.

A spokesperson says the legion is reviewing the complaints and is committed to providing safe environments for all people.

The order has been disgraced by sexual abuse committed by its founder and other clergy.