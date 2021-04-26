Growing number of Americans reluctant to get vaccine

As the U.S. resumes use of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine new numbers show more than 42-percent of Americans have received at least one dose.

But now U.S. health officials are facing another obstacle with more citizens reluctant to get the vaccine. Efforts to encourage more people to get shots include touting more freedoms for those who are fully protected. It's the latest push in the race to get more Covid-19 vaccines in the arms of Americans.

Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response, says more restrictions are soon going to be lifted.

"We're increasingly going to see a world where people who have been vaccinated are going to enjoy a lot of freedoms", said Slavitt.

That, apparently, includes travel. The New York Times reporting the European Union will allow vaccinated U.S. tourists to visit Europe this summer.

"Whether it's traveling to Europe or whether it's just seeing your family and friends without having to worry, vaccinations are key", Slavitt said.

Other vaccination incentives may soon follow, the CDC expected to come out with updated guidelines for the fully vaccinated, specifically when it comes to wearing masks outdoors.

All this comes at a time when the U.S. could soon have more doses of the vaccine than people who are willing to receive them. CDC data now showing 8 percent of people who got one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have missed their second shot. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Anthony Fauci says he is not surprised some people are skipping their second dose.

“Whenever you have a two dose vaccine, you’re going to see people who for one reason or other, convenience, forgetting, a number of other things, just don’t show up for the second vaccine", said Fauci.

For those two-dose vaccines officials say the protection is stronger and lasts longer with two shots than with just one.