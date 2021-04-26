FBI: Two Arizona men charged with robberies throughout the Valley

PHOENIX - According to the FBI, two Arizona men have been charged with committing robberies throughout the valley.

In a news release, the FBI said on Wednesday 32-year old Francisco Bejarano from Phoenix and 36-year old Richard Pratt who has been a member of the Gila River Indian Community were federally indicted on a 13 count indictment which included bank robbery and Hobbs Act robbery charges.

"This indictment is the result of extraordinary collaboration and coordination of our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the Goodyear Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department for their outstanding work on this case, along with the Glendale Police Department, Chandler Police Department, Casa Grande Police Department, Apache Junction Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona," the FBI's Phoenix Bureau said in a news release.

The FBI said the indictment charged Bejarano with one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and two counts of bank robbery in connection with incidents that took place at Chase Bank in Glendale on January 22nd and Chase Bank in Phoenix on January 26th.

The FBI said the indictment charged Pratt with one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, six counts of bank robberies, and five counts of Hobbs Act robberies in connection with incidents that happened in the valley between January and April.

According to the FBI, the incidents include the following:

• January 21, 2021: First Convenience Bank, 2020 North 75th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ

• January 26, 2021: Chase Bank, 3502 West Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ

• February 5, 2021: Desert Financial Credit Union, 5845 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ

• March 6, 2021: Family Dollar, 3555 West Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ

• March 18, 2021: Safeway, 5035 West Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ

• March 23, 2021: Fry’s, 3949 East Chandler Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ

• March 26, 2021: First American Credit Union, 1001 North Pinal Avenue, Casa Grande, AZ

• March 26, 2021: Bank of America, 1691 East Florence Avenue, Casa Grande, AZ

• April 2, 2021: US Bank, 16380 West Yuma Road, Goodyear, AZ

• April 4, 2021: Walmart, 2555 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, Arizona

• April 4, 2021: Safeway, 3185 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, Arizona

The FBI said no one was physically injured during the crimes.







