DIGGING DEEPER: Tucson sightings for man who disappeared in 2012

TUCSON (KVOA) - Earlier this month, the Digging Deeper Team told audiences about the efforts a family was going through to find their missing loved one.

Braheem Aaronson went missing in 2013 and his uncle took out billboards in hopes of finding his nephew.

There are two billboards with the nephew's picture and a website where people can log onto to give information.

Since the billboards went up and the story aired, the family said they have had some activity on the website. One woman said she had seen Braheem.

Adam Aaronson, Braheem's brother, told the Digging Deeper Team, "[the woman] presumably saw someone who looked like him that was next to a trailer park on Ajo."

Adam and another brother, Joe, went to the area where the woman said she saw Braheem. They did not find him.

"Didn't get his number, or his license plate just said she saw a tall guy that looked like him," Adam said.

Adam resides in Morocco and comes to Tucson every year for the gem show. When his brother went missing in 2013, he posted his picture on the window of his business, here in Tucson, where he keeps the fossils and minerals.

When asked about missing his brother he said, "ah...It's hard to talk about him without tearing up." He said no one has heard from Braheem. "It's been such a long time and we don't know why; nobody knows why."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department took a missing person's report in 2015.

Deputy James Allerton, a spokesman for the sheriff's department said, "They don't why he's missing, they do know he's had no contact with family and there's no suspicious activity associated with his disappearance." Allerton also said the last known address for Braheem Aaronson was in Santa Cruz County. He added they have been in contact with the sheriff's department there.

The family is asking anyone with information, to go to the website Findbraheem.com to read the letters family members have written to Braheem and to give them information.

"He's a very good man, very kind. I'm sure - we are pretty sure he is still alive," his brother said. "We just want him back, we want him back in our lives."

According to a private investigator that their uncle Mark Aaronson hired, Braheem paid a speeding ticket at the city court building six months ago.

Adam's message to his baby brother is, "We miss you. We want you back in our lives, it's time."

Their uncle Mark who is the patriarch of the family has spent around $50 to $100,000 looking for Braheem. He said he wanted to keep his promise to his father about taking care of the family.