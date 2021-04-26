Cochise County resumes J&J vaccine, adds additional consent forms for women under 50

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise County announced Monday it will require additional consent forms for people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after Arizona and federal health officials gave the green light to resume administrating that vaccine amid reports of blood clots.

On April 13, the Center for Disease Control Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended health officials to temporarily pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six women reportedly suffered dangerous blood clots days after receiving the single-dose vaccination.

Shortly after this announcement, Arizona Department of Health Services, Pima County, Cochise County Health Department and several other local vaccine distributors shared that they would temporarily pause the distribution of this vaccine until the CDC completed its investigation.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that U.S. health officials lifted the 11-day pause on the vaccine after they received a recommendation by an expert panel, stating "the benefits of the single-dose COVID-19 shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots." In response, Indiana, New York, Virginia, Missouri, Michigan, Tennessee and Arizona decided to resume distribution of the vaccine.

As the federal recommendation included a warning about a potential small clot risk for younger women, Cochise County officials decided to resume administrating the Johnson & Johnson.

However, county officials decided to add additional consent forms for women under the age of 50. These forms aims to better inform people who wish to receive this vaccine about the "the rare, but increased risk associated with the Janssen vaccine and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available to them, for which the risks have not been seen."

News Release: Cochise County Resumes Use of Janssen Vaccine, While Recommending Additional Consent



Cochise Health & Social Services Recommends Written Consent for Women Under 50



Learn more by reading the full news release: https://t.co/QRoUhftbl0 — CochiseCounty (@CochiseCounty) April 26, 2021

“The safety and trust of our community is a primary concern for Cochise Health and Social Services,” says Erik McLaughlin MD, MPH, Medical Director of Cochise Health and Social Services. “At this time, we feel the Janssen vaccine is safe for use. It’s important to know that the vaccines available, are tools to help keep our community members safe from COVID-19, and we want to select the right tool for the right patient. This specific vaccine is best used in the correct patient population. Women ages 18 to 50 are able to receive the Janssen vaccine, but we want these patients, our wives, daughters and sisters to be aware of all their options and risks associated with it.”

Over at Pima County, the health department has not shared when it plans to lift its temporary pause on this vaccine.

According to Cochise County, the CDC and FDA confirmed its has seen 15 reported cases of thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome. Officials said the people involved were reportedly women between the ages of 18 and 59 who saw symptoms six and 15 days after receiving their vaccination.

For more information, visit cochisecovid.com.