Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona gives grant to address substance use disorders

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona announced Monday that it is granting $565,000 to seven community organizations throughout the state that provide programs and services to address substance use disorders. Grants are being awarded to these organizations for programming that addresses substance use disorders with at least one of three complicating factors: COVID-19, social determinants of health, and/or co-occurring mental health conditions.

“We’ve seen over the past year that when we work together, we can accomplish great things,” said Pam Kehaly, President and Chief Executive Offer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We hope that these grants will bring us one step closer to a healthier Arizona.”

Between 2017 and 2021, Arizona has seen an estimated 65,982 opioid overdoses resulting in 9,053 deaths. To help reduce these numbers, BCBSAZ’s Mobile AZ Initiative invests in local organizations that build and deliver prevention programs and offer treatment and recovery services for substance use disorders and mental health conditions, BCBSAZ said. The public health movement targets the health challenges hitting Arizonans the hardest, it said.

One success story from this annual grant program comes from Flagstaff Shelter Services, BCBSAZ said. The organization received a $100,000 grant from BCBSAZ’s Mobilize AZ initiative in 2019. The funds helped to mobilize housing-focused care teams to bridge substance use treatment and recovery services for people without stable housing. The emergency shelter reported an 81% reduction in substance use/misuse and a 60% decrease in emergency room visits among the 311 clients that engaged with the organization’s Housing Care Teams.

The following community organizations will receive grants from BCBSAZ this year: