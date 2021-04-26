BBB: Scammers targeting seniors

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment. Others are receiving emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check.

During this time of uncertainty, it is the ideal time for a scammer to prey on fear, the BBB said. The bottom-line is don’t respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.

The BBB said these schemes often manifest as someone impersonating a respected agency or government entity, like the Social Security Administration or police, insisting a potential victim act immediately or face consequences. In fact, a research report released by the Better Business Bureau, FINRA Investor Education Foundation, and the Stanford Center on Longevity found that the top reason people said they lose money was because the scammer “seemed official.”

Seniors aged 65 and over reported losing a median of $350 last year when falling victim to a scam – which is more than double the loss across all age groups ($160). However, seniors 65 and older are more likely to walk away from a scam and avoid financial loss, with one in four seniors reporting a loss this past year (versus one in three across all ages).

With the current coronavirus pandemic, scammers will constantly change their tactics to catch people off guard. Here are some tips from the BBB for seniors to protect against scams: