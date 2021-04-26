UArizona star shines bright in Suns’ big win over Knicks

NEW YORK (KVOA) - Former University of Arizona basketball standout Deandre Ayton flirted with a double-double again as the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-110.

Ayton scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the victory.

Booker scored 33 points for Phoenix.

The Knicks were gunning for their 10th win in a row, but after rebounding from a tough loss to Brooklyn, the Suns took control in the fourth quarter against New York.

“We wanted this one. We wanted this one bad, just for ourselves,” Booker said. “I mean obviously we knew about the streak that they had going on and we knew that this was going to be a dogfight.”

“Everybody was messing with the young guys before the game like, this ain’t just a regular game," Chris Paul said. “With the way that team’s playing over there, this was a fun game.”

Up next for the Suns, is a home matchup against the LA Clippers on Wednesday.