One dead after Downtown shooting, no suspects in custody

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a Downtown shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the scene at a parking garage located at 345 E. Congress St. just after 2 a.m.

They found 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe on the first floor of the garage with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Authorities say two men tried to rob multiple people in the garage. After several attempts, the armed suspects carjacked a white Nissan pickup truck.

Witnesses say they crashed into several vehicles as they headed towards the garage exit.

On their way out, several witnesses, including the victim, tried to intervene and stop them from leaving.

Doe was shot during the confrontation and the suspects left the scene in the stolen vehicle.

At approximately noon today, Tucson police say they located the car near Speedway and 4th Avenue.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

Authorities say the suspect fired shots at the officers during the chase. They did not return fire and no injuries were reported.

According to TPD, the suspect abandoned the vehicle at a parking lot near 22nd and Craycroft.

Witnesses say he ran into a nearby apartment complex where Tucson SWAT personnel were called to conduct a search.

Authorities were not able to locate the suspect. They are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.