What’s Driving You Crazy? Left-hand turns on one-way roads

TUCSON (KVOA) - Are we allowed to make a left-hand turn from a one-way road on to another one-way road?

It's this week's What's Driving You Crazy? question and we've got answers.

Erica Frazelle, a public information officer for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (TDOT) told us that you can turn left, "Unless there is signage indicating a restriction, motorists may make a left turn on red from a one-way street to another one-way street after making a complete stop and identifying a safe and clear gap for their turn movement (yielding the right-of-way to pedestrians, too)…"

But don't get too used to it because there are not a lot of intersections where you can do this.

"In the City of Tucson, we have just a handful of these locations, all of which are located downtown," Frazelle said.

Got a traffic question or concern? Email whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.