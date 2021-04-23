Skip to Content

Vulnerable man reported missing from Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vulnerable man went missing on Thursday from Green Valley at around 6 p.m.

Pima County Sheriff's Department reported that 84-year-old Glenn Yauney was last seen at 4161 S. Campina Ct. in Green Valley.

Yauney is described as bald, with blue eyes. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs approximately 209 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a shirt and blue jeans.

According to reports, he may be traveling in a white, 2016 Toyota RAV4, with Oregon plates of SUNBUM.

Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Yauney is advised to call 911.

