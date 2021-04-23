TPD helped pick up bails of hay on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - HAAAY! Have you seen any missing hay lately? Tucson Police Department sure has.

On Friday afternoon, TPD and community servicer officers found themselves picking up hay bails that fell off of a semi-truck on Golf Links and Harrison roads.

According to a tweet shared by TPD Officer Roman Acosta, they picked up 256 bails that were each 60 pounds each. "Sore backs for all involved," read the tweet.

We're sure the semi-truck driver was glad TPD and the CSOs didn't "bail" on them.