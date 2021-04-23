SpaceX launches Crew 2 to International Space Station

History made Friday in Florida as the SpaceX rocket launch was picture perfect.

Two NASA astronauts and two international crew members are on-board the spacecraft bound for the international space station.

It was described as a beautiful flawless lift off early this morning. Mission managers said everything went exactly as planned, the crew now on their way to the International Space Station

The Falcon-9 rocket, launched for a second time, cut through the early morning darkness lighting a path to the ISS and beyond. SpaceX Chief Engineer, Elon Musk, said this flight is another step forward in space exploration.

"The best thing about spaceflight is, it's one of those things that make people excited about the future", said Musk.

The trip to the ISS is expected to take about 24 hours and mission managers say once the crew docks the international crew will get straight to work. Crew 2 Mission Specialist, Akihiko Hoshide said their mission is very clear.

"Every single experiment, every single operation leads to the Artemis and Gateway program", said Hoshide.

Artemis is NASA's plan to return to the moon in the next three years. The plan includes eventually establish a lunar base camp and an orbiting lunar outpost that will be a "gateway" for deep space travel. Kathy Lueders, Associate Administrator Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, said the future of space travel looks bright.

"It's a very very exciting time for human exploration right now", Lueders said.

The astronauts scheduled to spend 6-months on the international space station..