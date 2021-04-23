Silver Alert: Vulnerable man reported missing from Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Silver Alert has been issued after a vulnerable man went missing on Thursday from Green Valley at around 6 p.m.

Pima County Sheriff's Department reported that 84-year-old Glenn Yauney was last seen at 4161 S. Campina Ct. in Green Valley.

Yauney is described as bald, with blue eyes. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs approximately 209 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a shirt and blue jeans.

Arizona Department of Public Safety said the 84-year-old "suffers from dementia and is in need of required medication."

According to reports, he may be traveling in a white, 2016 Toyota RAV4, with Oregon plate 809 JKS. Officials say the front plate says SUNBUM.

Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Yauney is advised to call 911.