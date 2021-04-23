Man arrested after PCSD find hard drugs during midtown traffic stop

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after getting seized with 10 packages of drugs in his car on Friday in midtown.



According to reports, the man was apprehended near Grant and Oracle roads.

Pima County Sheriff's Department sergeant who was at the scene said he pulled over the driver on a traffic violation.

A drug detection K-9 alerted the deputies to the car, leading authorities to conduct a search.

Officials said that they found heroin, meth and fentanyl hidden in the car.