Local experts partner up to host car seat giveaway event

TUCSON (KVOA) – What is the safest way a child can ride in your car? Local experts are partnering up to host a 'Car Seat Giveaway' event to educate you.

The event is Saturday at the Westside Police Service Center. It's a partnership between Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Safe Kids Pima County says that the number of children dying in car crashes is on the rise.

Eight out of ten car and booster seats are misused in a way that could be expected to increase a child's risk of injury during a crash, according to Safe Kids Pima County.

So, the right car seat or booster seat can make all the difference.

Common errors to look out for include a loose or twisted harness, using both the seat belt and latch system to secure a car seat, failing to use the tether and being unaware of the risks of using a second-hand car seat or booster.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that child restrain systems decrease the risk of fatal injury by 71% among infants.

Car seat laws in Arizona are based on the 2012 passage of the "Booster Seat Law". This requires children who are younger than eight years old or less than four-feet-nine-inches to sit in a child safety seat.

To receive a car seat at Saturday's event, you must attend an hour long class. To register and for further information, click here.