Local business donates animal structures to Intermountain Sensory Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Intermountain Sensory Park has received a 'wild' donation from a local business.

These life-like, large animal structures will go into the wild animal zone of the park.

The animal structures were donated by Cemrock Landscapes.

The park is set to be one of the only parks west of Mississippi designed to accommodate those on the autism spectrum and will include elements for those with physical disabilities.

The park is a joint venture between the City of Tucson and Intermountain Centers.

For more information, visit intermountaincenters.org