BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for airfare scams when booking your next trip

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, travel is coming back. The Better Business Bureau said that could be great news for summer vacation plans but also good news for scammers. BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists creating fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers, the BBB said. If you are buying airfare, use caution and double check the URL or phone number before providing your credit card information, the BBB said.

How the Scam Works

While doing an online search for cheap flights, you come across what seems like a great deal with a major airline. You book the flight—either through the website or by calling a customer support number—and receive a confirmation message. However, when you look more closely at the email, you notice that you never actually received your ticket, the BBB said.

In another version of this scam, you book a flight on a travel website offering deals on airfare. You pay with your credit card like normal. But shortly after making the payment, you receive a call from the company saying that there's been a sudden price increase or an extra charge to finalize your booking. This is something a legitimate company would never do, the BBB expressed.

In either case, you call the airline to follow up about your flight. After talking to an agent, you find that they have no record of your booking. It turns out you accidentally purchased tickets through a scam website or a phony customer service number. One victim told BBB Scam Tracker: "I received a phone call right after [I booked the flight] stating that they wanted $100 per passenger to finalize my flight." Then, after calling the airline to complain, the victim discovered that "the flight wasnt available to begin with. The flight was never booked... this company just charged my card."

How to Avoid Travel Scams