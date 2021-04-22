What is covered by Gov. Ducey’s executive order on vaccine passports?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey has made an executive order aimed at limiting the use of so-called “vaccine passports” or attempts to require people to show proof of vaccination before taking part in "normal life."

Andrea Marconi, a business strategist with the law firm Fennimore Craig said the governor’s order would stop the use of vaccine passports at many state-funded facilities and locations like the DMV, public parks, government buildings and businesses that have state contracts.

A big exception will be schools. Marconi said that even though they are tax funded, the governor wrote in the executive order to exclude them.

“As we know, many schools, including K-12, require under state law certain vaccinations anyway, of course there are exceptions that are allowed to that for example disabilities or religious beliefs," Marconi said. "But unless you fall in one of those exceptions, then schools are already requiring vaccinations so they were written in the executive order to be accepted for that.”

Other exceptions are privately owned businesses and even healthcare facilities like hospitals and nursing homes, Marconi said.

According to Marconi, those medical facilities could require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from staff, patients and visitors.

The COVID-19 vaccines are not FDA approved and are being distributed under an emergency use authorization. Marconi said until they are fully approved by the FDA she doesn’t expect many businesses and organizations to require proof of vaccination.

Arizona is the sixth state to ban the use of vaccine passports.