Tohono O’odham skate park supported by legend Tony Hawk

TOHONO O'ODHAM NATION, Ariz. (KVOA) - The sport of skateboarding continues to grow, especially with the X Games, and Olympic-type competitions.

Skateboarding is also a popular pastime that keeps kids away from trouble, off the streets and into positive activities.

That is certainly the case for a group of youngsters from the "Endure Skateboarding Club" on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation.

For now, kids in the rural communities like the village of GuVo on the Tohono O'odham nation, just a short drive from the Mexican border, can only skateboard on a small, cemented area that use to be an old basketball court.

However, that will change very soon with the money raised for a new skate park.

Elijah Carlos, a student at Baboquivari High School, resident of GuVo and member of the Endure Skateboarding Club, said, "skating is like a good thing. It's like doing sports like basketball or baseball. You want to get better and all that."

One of the people helping raise money for the new skate park is none-other-than skateboard legend Tony Hawk. His charity cut a check to the group for $20,000 to go towards the building of the project.

The skate park is set to break ground sometime in the fall of 2021.

"A lot of kids don't really have much to do out there. Getting that skate park out there gives the kids something to go to and have something to do," said Lucky Salway, a Desert View High School grad and proud member of the San Xavier District of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Salway has been instrumental in helping raise money for the Endure Skateboarding Club through utilizing his artistic abilities to sell shirts with a specialized University of Arizona mascot that includes the Tohono O'odham Tribe's "Man-in-the-maze" symbol.

"The suicide rate on reservations is really high," said Salway.

He said there isn't much to do in some of the more rural parts of the Indian Reservation.

"There's just trouble to get into and drugs," Salway said. "I was trying to find something relatable to our people, and the maze, and the bobcat is indigenous to these lands, just like we are. And, I looked into Arizona Wildcat history and found out about Rufus."

Rufus is the old-school UArizona mascot that just celebrated the 105th anniversary.

Carlos said, "skating creates bonds. Skating is all about what you want to do."

The non-profit group "Native American Advancement Foundation" (NAAF) has worked diligently behind the scenes to secure the $20,000 donation from skateboard legend Tony Hawk's charity.

In addition, the Fiesta Bowl contributed another $25,000 grant to go towards the skateboard park on the Tohono O'odham Reservation.

If you'd like to order a copy of the shirt with the special mascot and Tohono O'odham "Man-in-the-maze" as-featured in the KVOA newscast, you can go to truedescendants.com