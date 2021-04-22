Serious injury sustained in motorcycle collision on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A southeast side intersection has been shut down after a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle occurred Thursday.

According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Department at around 6 p.m., a crash restricted northbound traffic at Kolb Road near Escalante Road.

TPD advised all motorists to use an alternate route when traveling near the area.

Details about the crash are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.