Pima County Sheriff’s Department finds COVID-safe fingerprinting alternative

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has reopened its fingerprinting office.

The sheriff's auxiliary volunteers have offered the service for years, but it was put on hold when the pandemic hit.

PCSD has implemented a new inkless scanning equipment that allows for a faster process and a higher accuracy.

"We do finger printing for people who need background checks, like teachers or anyone who works with a school, or for liquor license concealed carry," Pima County Sheriff's Department, Rita Carwright said. "So, they come here. We don't do any of the criminals, just the people for back ground checks."

Its open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sheriff's department recommend that you keep your hands moisturized before getting imaged. It will help your finger prints stand out.