One Less Spark = One Less Wildfire

Another windy day, especially to the south and east of Tucson where another Red Flag Warning will go into effect this afternoon! Temperatures will also be slightly below average today and tomorrow before another big warm up this weekend.

Staying breezy to windy across Southern Arizona but especially to the south and east of Tucson. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 12 PM until 8 PM with gusts around 40 mph across Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Blowing dust will also be an issue for parts of Cochise County! Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

Temperatures will only warm into the low 80s today and tomorrow before pushing back into low 90s this weekend. The roller coaster ride continues into next week with another cool down. A system will bring the cooler temperatures, dropping our highs in the mid to upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday. This system could also bring some moisture with it Monday night into Tuesday. As of now, we have about a 20%-30% chance for showers! More details to come.

Today: Breezy with a few clouds. High: 81°

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Sunny and slightly below average: 80°

