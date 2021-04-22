Local mayors partner up to launch ‘Earth Day AZ’

TUCSON (KVOA) – Thursday is Earth Day and ten mayors across our state are partnering up to launch "Earth Day AZ," a new statewide collaboration to educate Arizonans.

Two of those ten Arizona mayors are from right here in Pima County, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield.

"The past year has showed us the importance of regional collaboration. I am proud to join Mayors across Arizona in honoring our mother earth," said City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The group of mayors started the collaboration to inspire residents to take action. The mayors are members of Arizona State University's 'Sustainable Cities Network.' They say we all have a role to play in ensuring our planet's health now and in the future.

They'll be holding events in their cities over the next few days.

On Thursday, Oro Valley will have a virtual Earth Day celebration and most of the City of Tucson's events will be this weekend.

"I invite all community members across Oro Valley and all of Arizona to join forces to take action from your home by conserving water, recycling more and using less energy," said Town of Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield.

Other mayors participating include...

El Mirage – Mayor Alexis Hermosillo Flagstaff – Mayor Paul Deasy Fountain Hills – Mayor Ginny Dickey Mesa – Mayor John Giles Peoria – Mayor Cathy Carlat Phoenix - Mayor Kate Gallego Sedona - Mayor Sandy Moriarty Tempe – Mayor Corey Woods

Earth Day has been a recognized holiday since April 22, 1970.

Looking to help out? Want to find events happening in or near your town? Click here.