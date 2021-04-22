FBI continues search for missing Navajo woman

TUCSON (KVOA) - The FBI is continuing to investigate the disappearance and potential death of Jamie Lynette Yazzie.

Yazzie was last seen in Pinon, near the Navajo Nation Reservation on June 30 of 2019.

Yazzie is described as a Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Investigators say they are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading up to the arrest of those responsible.

“We are confident someone has information about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and possible death of Jamie Lynette Yazzie,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and do the right thing. The FBI and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations has worked tirelessly to locate Yazzie since her disappearance in June. We are committed to bring justice to Jamie Yazzie, her family, friends and the entire Pinon community.”

If you know of any information regarding the case, contact the FBI Phoenix field office at 623-466-1999