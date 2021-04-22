DIGGING DEEPER: New details on Tucson migrant detention facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - How and where to process and house people who are illegally crossing the border continues to be a major concern for the federal government.

The impact is being felt in southern Arizona.

Back on April 7, the Digging Deeper team first reported that the City of Tucson and Pima County were aware that a potential migrant detention facility was being planned for southern Arizona.

Just a few days later, Customs and Border Protection confirmed that a so-called soft-sided facility was being built east of Tucson International Airport.

We wanted details, including how much it was going to cost.

With tens of thousands of people continuing to stream across the U.S.-Mexico border through Arizona, the new facility which is capable of housing 500 people is meant to help deal with the recent surge.

However, the Tucson soft-sided facility will only house 150 to 200 individuals when it is operational due to COVID-19 precautions.

So, what about the cost to operate it?

The Digging Deeper team located a contract between CBP and a New York company, Deployed Resources, LLC. The total contract value is listed at more that $105 million.

“For the federal government to be considering, even considering, spending over $100 million to warehouse migrants in a tent through the heat of the summer for a year is just craziness," said Ward 6 Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik.

Kozachik said several Tucson non-profits have already been working around-the-clock to help asylum-seekers, including trying to connect migrants with families and sponsors, as well as housing others at local hotels.

“This is just insanity," Kozachik said. "We can provide the services in a humane way, not warehouse people in a tent. We can do it for far less money.”

Customs and Border Protection is planning an open house for the media and elected officials before the shelter opens within the next few weeks.