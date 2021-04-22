Cirque du Soleil to return

Cirque du Soleil has announced it will return to the stage this summer.

The entertainment group has been on a hiatus since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Las Vegas strip shows "O" at Bellagio and "Mystère" at treasure island will reopen this summer.

"Mystère" is scheduled to return on June 28, followed by "O" on July 1.

Cirque had six productions on the strip in March 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down all live entertainment.

In the following months, the company filed for bankruptcy protection and laid off nearly all workers.