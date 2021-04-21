SUSD teams up with non-profit to aid minority groups in developing literacy skills

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Sunnyside Unified School District has been selected to take part in a national initiative to address challenges in adolescent writing.

The district was selected from a group of competitive K-12 school districts to create a focused approach to support Black and Latino high school students who may be lacking the literacy skills they need.

Educators and community leaders are working with Digital Promise, a national writing non-profit to get a better understanding of the challenges some students may face right here in Tucson.

Digital Promise has made its mark on five schools in Tucson: Sunnyside Highschool, Pueblo Gardens K-8, Mansfeld Magnet Middle School, Lawrence 3-8 School and Education Innovation Clusters.

For more information about this non-profit, visit digitalpromise.org