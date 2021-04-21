Schools host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

TUCSON (KVOA) - Schools in Pima County are stepping up to help in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

According to Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, schools around the state are working to make sure people have access to the shot.

In Pima County, there are several mobile vaccine clinics happening throughout the week and into the weekend.

You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine at any of these locations.

The next mobile clinics are happening at Miller Elementary School on Thursday April 22nd from 3 to 7 p.m.

There will also be a vaccine clinic at Pueblo High School on Friday April 23rd from 3 to 7 p.m.

