Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor castle, just days after the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.

Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the Queen today.

Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.

Philip died on April 9th at age 99.

Family and friends gathered for his funeral in Windsor over the weekend to say their final farewells.

His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the Queen's 95th was always set to be a more low-key event.