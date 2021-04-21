Pima County and Santa Cruz County Sheriffs say they do not want assistance from National Guard

TUCSON (KVOA) - After declaring a state of emergency along the southern border, Gov. Doug Ducey visited the border region in Yuma Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ducey announced he was deploying the Arizona National Guard to the border to support local law enforcement efforts.

This as he says the nation experiences a rapid increase in apprehensions and migrant children in federal custody.

National Guard members are being deployed to Pinal, Cochise and Yuma Counties.

They will not be deployed to Santa Cruz or Pima County.

"We don't want to militarize the border," Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said. "We have a negative imagery already of the concertina wire, the razor wire on the fence. We don't want the appearance of a war zone on the border and we don't."

Around 250 troops will be deployed to the different counties.

Sheriff Hathaway said he declined the offer to bring them to his county. While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he was never asked.

"No I wasn't asked and no they're not needed, not in Pima County," Sheriff Nanos said. "Not along our border. We do not have a crisis that requires... the National Guards or troops on our border."

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was at the Yuma border Wednesday, alongside Governor Ducey, saying there is a crisis and that help is needed.

"We need to share a message from local, state and federal that the border is not open," Sheriff Dannels said. "That we need to have a secure border, and it needs to come from the president and vice president of the United States."

Mark Napier, Chief of Cochise County Sheriff's Office says, his county is seeing a 300 percent increase in migrant traffic and drug trafficking.

His county has asked for 23 National Guard troops to assist Border Patrol.

"All the National Guard Troops will be assigned to support duties," Napier said. "No law enforcement tasks and specifically here in Cochise County, they'll be helping us monitor our camera system, our Saber camera system, which is deployed all over the county."