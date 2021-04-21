Local church dedicates sign to beloved parishioner and Earth Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local church is dedicating a new sign, in honor of Earth Day and a beloved parishioner.

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church said the sign features artwork painted by artist Bob Bennett back in 2010.

Sadly, Bennett passed away in February of this year.

The sign reads "Everything That Lives Is Holy. Earth Day, Every day."

The sign is facing north Wilmot Road. The church said the banner will stay up for the foreseeable future.