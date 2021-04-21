Ingram-Lopez death helps lead to police reform in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The one-year anniversary of an in-custody death in Tucson just happened to fall on the day after former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of three counts related to George Floyd's in-custody death.

While George Floyd's death sparked police reform nationwide, the death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez has brought change in Tucson, that both law enforcement and the family believe is needed.

Ingram-Lopez died in Tucson Police Department custody.

After reviewing evidence in the case, Pima County prosecutors decided those officers would not face any criminal charges.

A year later, after seeing Derek Chauvin convicted, the attorney of Ingram-Lopez's family hopes these cases will be looked at differently.

"I am cautiously optimistic that the George Floyd case is a turning point," said Eduardo Coronado, attorney for the Ingram-Lopez family.

Since the incident, TPD and other local agencies have taken steps to create police reform.

Tucson police had a sentinel event review board examine the Ingram-Lopez case and another recent in-custody death.

What followed was a 78-page report detailing 53 reform recommendations including no longer using spit-socks and adding more restraint-usage training.

TPD Chief Chris Magnus also informed the public that in-custody deaths will be revealed to the public within 72 hours of an incident.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says that the events of the last year have prompted them to reform their policies as well.

"It would be a travesty if law enforcement leaders didn't use this as a stepping stone to take advantage of a great opportunity to do better," said Nanos.

The sheriff's department has focused on diversity, body-worn cameras for all deputies and a community review board as some of their reform efforts.

While the reform won't bring back Ingram-Lopez, their attorney is hopeful that this brings meaningful change moving forward.

"I think that it's a great thing that police departments should strive to do better," said Coronado.

Coronado hopes that this wave of police reform helps prevent these kinds of deaths in the future.