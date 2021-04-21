COVID-19 could affect your vision

As COVID-19 continues to loom across the country with new variants forming, doctors are still unsure of the potential long-term effects the virus may have.

But, the question is can COVID have an affect on your vision?

"Coronavirus is a virus and the eye is vulnerable to virus infections through the soft tissue called the conjunctiva," said ophthalmologist, Dr. William Hart.

Dr. Hart says one patient reported their left eye turning red and being sensitive to light while having COVID.

"As the coronavirus kinda waived, that eye problem passed, their vision dropped a little bit according to the patient," said Dr. Hart.

He says the eyes are incredibly sensitive which makes them susceptible to viruses.

"I don't think there is anything special about coronavirus, many viruses like conjunctivitis, which is pink eyes, cause the same sort of thing," said Dr. Hart.

Hart says like any virus, if it enters through the conjunctiva, your eye can get irritated.

"You can have blurred vision due to inflammation inside the eye , you can have a little bit of discomfort of the eye, there can be swelling of the optic nerve in extreme cases," said Dr. Hart.

For now, Dr. Hart says the impact of COVID on your eye is not conclusive.

"There is not any studies being done, the one study being done was done by I think telephone and maybe by mail, so there isn't really anyone looking at the patients because everybody has been locked out," said Dr. Hart.

Dr. Hart says if you do find yourself with vision issues potentially related to COVID, they should disappear within two weeks just like any common pink eye virus.