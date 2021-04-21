BBB: Do your research before buying jewelry

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you are in the market to buy a piece of jewelry for you or someone special, or planning on selling, either way, the Better Business Bureau said you should not act on impulse and do your research.

You can buy and sell jewelry through a jeweler, pawnbroker, or even the public. According to the BBB in 2020, consumers nationwide filed over 3,500 complaints with BBB against jewelry stores, and over 200 complaints against pawnbrokers.

Keep the following BBB tips in mind to ensure a successful and satisfying jewelry transaction.

Buying Jewelry:

Do your research . Common complaints to BBB against jewelry stores allege poor craftsmanship, issues returning items, and problems with guarantees and warranties. Before you visit any store, check BBB.org to find a trustworthy BBB Accredited jeweler near you. Read through a business’ complaints and Customer Reviews to see others’ experiences. You can also ask family and friends for recommendations.

. Common complaints to BBB against jewelry stores allege poor craftsmanship, issues returning items, and problems with guarantees and warranties. Before you visit any store, check BBB.org to find a trustworthy BBB Accredited jeweler near you. Read through a business’ complaints and Customer Reviews to see others’ experiences. You can also ask family and friends for recommendations. Visit more than one store . Your first step should be to decide on a budget and expectations. Some jewelry stores are very high-end, while others have great deals. Be clear with store staff about how much you’re willing to spend and what you want to buy – this will help you stay in your price range and avoid making extra purchases. Shop around to find the best prices and most appealing styles.

. Your first step should be to decide on a budget and expectations. Some jewelry stores are very high-end, while others have great deals. Be clear with store staff about how much you’re willing to spend and what you want to buy – this will help you stay in your price range and avoid making extra purchases. Shop around to find the best prices and most appealing styles. Read the fine print and ask questions . Before making a purchase, read the refund, warranty, and guarantee policies carefully. If you, or the gift recipient, doesn’t like the item or realizes it doesn’t fit, how long do you have to return it? What happens if your watch breaks or a stone on your ring comes loose? If the store advertises a “lifetime guarantee” policy, ask for the details. If you’re buying jewelry online, first check out BBB’s guide to savvy online shopping.

. Before making a purchase, read the refund, warranty, and guarantee policies carefully. If you, or the gift recipient, doesn’t like the item or realizes it doesn’t fit, how long do you have to return it? What happens if your watch breaks or a stone on your ring comes loose? If the store advertises a “lifetime guarantee” policy, ask for the details. If you’re buying jewelry online, first check out BBB’s guide to savvy online shopping. Keep the receipt. Just in case something goes wrong, ask for and make sure to keep a receipt. You can also ask for a certificate of replacement cost or an appraisal listing the qualities of your gemstones or precious metals to accompany your receipt. If your jewelry comes with a gemological certificate, be sure to get the original and keep it with your receipt. This can help with reselling in the future.



Selling Jewelry: