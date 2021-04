TUCSON (KVOA) - The intersection of 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue is closed after a semi-truck struck the power poles in the area on Wednesday.

According to Tucson Fire Department the incident occurred at 2:19 p.m.

In a tweet shared by TFD, Tucson Electrical Power crews are working to get the poles back up.

TFD said the intersection, "will remain closed for at least several hours."