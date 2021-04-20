With Tax Day being extended, there’s still time to utilize the United Way tax prep program.

TUCSON (KVOA) – With Tax Day being extended, this means you have more time to take advantage of a free tax assistance program being offered right here in southern Arizona.

The Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA has been offered by United Way since 2016. This year, it's all online and you've got a little more time as tax day was extended.

Now, your taxes are due on May 17, according to the IRS.

Pima County's Community & Workforce Development Department partners with the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona to provide this service to you. That is if you make $66,000 dollars or less combined as a household. Just have your W2's on hand. United Way says that they help thousands of southern Arizonans with their taxes every year. But, if you would rather take advantage of the service and do it yourself, that's an option as well.

"It's just important for people to understand, we're here to help low and moderate income folks to get their taxes done correctly, accurately and completely," said Ken Briggs of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. "So they can take advantage of these tax refunds and rest assured that their return is accurate and complete."

Briggs also told News 4 Tucson that more than $20 million dollars is left on the table every year in Pima County because people haven't taken advantage of the earned income tax credit."

To take advantage of the service, click here. If you need a computer, you are able to use one at the Pima County one-stops listed here.