The Winds Will Roar Back

TUCSON - After a brief respite, April winds will begin to howl again.

An area of low pressure will reposition itself near the great basin bringing SE Arizona gusty winds, blowing dust and extreme fire danger by Wednesday.

Gust south/southwest winds will be sustained from 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Winds stay elevated on Thursday, albeit a little less robust.

A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is in effect for most of the area on Wednesday. Please practice safe fire practices.

One consequence of the gutsy winds will be to keep temperatures a few degrees below average through Saturday.

Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s

Warmer weather will settle back into the area by the weekend before another cooldown arrives early next workweek.