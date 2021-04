TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is one step closer to making the Kino Sports Complex a top-notch venue for youth, amateur and professional sports in the Southwest.



On Tuesday, the board of supervisors approved a deal to develop the Kino South Complex expansion concept.

That includes an ice sports complex, a multi-sports field house, and on-site retail and commercial services.

Supervisors approved a plan to develop an expansion concept for Kino Sports Complex. The proposed expansions would make... Posted by Pima County on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

For more information on the expansion, visit webcms.pima.gov