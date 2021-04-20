New legislation aimed at preventing veteran suicides

TUCSON (KVOA) - More help is on the way for veterans struggling with their mental health.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2542, which gives authority to the Arizona Department of Health Services to submit any data of veteran suicides to the Be Connected program.

ADHS started tracking veteran suicides back in 2019 when Ducey signed House Bill 2488, which requires the state to compile a report on veteran suicides in Arizona.

The state's partnership with the Be Connected program is aimed at getting veterans and their families support and resources that include behavioral health services.

In turn, helping connect more than half a million service members in hopes of reducing the suicide rate.

Kady Walker, the Southern Arizona VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator told News 4 Tucson reasons why veterans may be prone to suicide.

"You know a variety of health symptoms depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder," Walker said. "Which, in turn, they cope in again negative or unhealthy ways. They might be drinking, doing drugs, they might have financial problems, relationship problems and so it's really important to really know how we can help our veterans in those times and reach out to them calling the crisis line."

Ron McCormick, a Navy veteran, says he supports the new law.

"We've got handicapped people [on] every block," McCormick said. "Homeless people living on the street. Many of them are veterans and it saddens me. Whatever we got to do to make it better. We sent them there. We got to do better."

Other veterans, like Vance Combs, say it's still not enough.

"There are men and women in our services who are coming back to a completely different world and a different life," Combs said. "And just tracking the numbers of what happened last year, is not taking care of the problem of what happened today and tomorrow."

If you, or a loved one, is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day.

To get support from the Be Connected program, call 1-866-429-8387.