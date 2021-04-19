US warns consumers to stop using Peloton Tread+ after reports of injuries to children

Popular exercise equipment company, Peloton, is challenging a government warning, that its treadmill poses serious risks to children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the urgent warning to parents after multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned and pulled under the rear roller of the product.

One child even died as a result of an injury from the Tread+.

While Peloton said in a statement it is "shocked and devastated" by the death of the child, it calls the report "inaccurate and misleading."

The CPSC said parents with small children or pets should stop using the treadmill or use it in a room that cannot be accessed by them.

Peloton went on to say in its statement that the Tread+ is safe for the home when used in accordance with warnings and safety instructions.

"The company is committed to taking whatever steps are necessary and appropriate to further inform members of potential risks," said the company.