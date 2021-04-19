UArizona report reveals more than 3,300 undocumented border-crosser deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona released a report on the recovered remains of undocumented border-crossers in southern Arizona.

The report analyzed the remains of more than 3,300 undocumented immigrants who were investigated by the Pima County medical examiner from 1990 to 2020.

It found that the rate of recovered remains has increased even as apprehensions have declined.

It also suggested nearly 85 percent of the remains were male.

Researchers hope this data will help policymakers when addressing the root causes of border-crosser deaths.