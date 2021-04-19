UArizona leaders discuss requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the executive order under state law, schools, childcare centers and universities may collect vaccination documentation.

University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona discussed the possibility of requiring students to be vaccinated on Monday.

"I am a big advocate for [the] vaccine passport and my hope is that we can continue to have these discussions," Robbins said. "I keep talking about this every week we are not ready to make a firm decision but I think by [the] fall term, we will clearly have that discussed if we mandate it."

Dr. Robbins said the university currently has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.59%. Dr. Carmona said that he thinks we will be done with the pandemic in the fall.