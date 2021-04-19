Tucson Unified School District achieves unitary status

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday shortly before 12PM, the Tucson Unified School District administration said it was informed by its legal counsel, that the Honorable David C. Bury, Senior US District Judge for the District of Arizona has recommended that the Tucson Unified School District be released from federal court supervision and that the district be granted full Unitary Status.

Judge Bury’s recommendation is contingent upon the district’s completion and submission of a Post Unitary Status Plan (USP), which will serve to assist the district with its transition from federal court supervision to the full and unrestricted governance of the duly elected officials of the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board, TUSD said. In his ruling, Judge Bury commended the district in numerous areas as noted by the following commentary:

“The District has the commitment, the relevant data, technology, and the expertise to make program decisions, now and in the future, based on the effectiveness of strategies and programs to integrate its schools and afford equal access to educational opportunities and improve academic achievement for African American and Latino, including English Learner (EL), students. “

“As of now, all USP programs have been designed to meet best practices standards and to be the most effective programs for each USP provision based on research. There has been full implementation of USP strategies, and the District is being operated, accordingly, under the USP, now and into the future. These operations over six years, from 2013 through now, have eliminated the vestiges of segregation to the extent practicable over this period of time.”

“The Court rejects the Plaintiffs’ argument that unitary status cannot be granted until the District attains some predetermined measure of equitable effectiveness, such as increasing faculty diversity at its schools +/-15%, increasing access to ALEs, measured by increasing passing scores on qualifying exams or so that no ALE has minority participation less than 15% . . ., or narrowing the student achievement gap between White and African American and Latino students.”

“The Court agrees that longer operation of the District will lead to improved equity and parity between the races but does not agree that the Court must retain jurisdiction until the USP goals are actually attained. Based on its findings of good faith above for compliance with every provision of the USP, the Court is confident that the District will continue USP operations, especially those that are already

moving the needle in the right direction. There is no reason to believe that the District will walk away now from this massive six-year undertaking. To deny unitary status would not only be contrary to the law, but it would also be counterproductive.”

The Tucson Unified School District said it, “remains committed to the principles and practices of the Unitary Status Plan that have established our district as a national leader in culturally responsive and relevant instruction, equity and opportunity for all students. We look forward to memorializing this commitment in our Post Unitary Status Plan. It is our sincere hope that today’s ruling represents the closure of one of the most painful, complex, and difficult chapters in the 154 -year history of our beloved District One.”