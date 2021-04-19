TMC to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Morris K. Udall Center

TUCSON (KVOA) – With the weather continually heating up, Tucson Medical Center is moving its outdoor vaccination site indoors starting Monday.

It seems to be a trend these days… sites are being moved indoors and TMC is moving theirs to Udall Park’s indoor facility. The Moderna vaccine will continue to be distributed here.

In these first four months of vaccinating Tucsonans, TMC says that they’ve given more than 100,000 doses. And, they only hope to see continued momentum as vaccine efforts ramp up even more.

Hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But, starting on April 26, they’ll change to Monday’s hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and lastly, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking here is free and if you haven’t received your vaccine, click here to register.