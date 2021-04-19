Rep. Grijalva aims to bring government accountability report to light

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has raised concerns after a committee he chairs helped bring a government accountability report to light.

The report calls out a government group that oversees offshore oil and gas pipelines.

So, what's the problem?

The "'Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement does not have a robust oversight process," when it comes to looking over more than 8,500 miles of pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Government Accountability Office's (GAO) report.

The report said pipelines have been sitting on the ocean’s floor for about 60 years. Usually, they're supposed to be removed, but the report said a high rate of decommissioning approvals showed that leaving them has become the norm.

The report said, "regulations are outdated," and after decommissioning, the bureau doesn't clean, monitor or inspect pipelines. So, it has recommended the bureau update regulations and address safety and environmental risks.

"They could be leaking dangerous toxins that are impacting wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico but those animals," Miyoko Sakashita, Center for Biological Diversity Ocean said. "They're connected to our larger environment, so it's important for everybody to care about the impacts.”

"I was surprised at the degree of what has to be done. In terms of coming up to compliance," Grijalva said. "Today a bill was introduced, the Offshore Pipeline Safety Act of 2021. It was introduced to codify into law the standards and the procedures that the agency must follow so there is no question."

Tuesday marks 11 years since the BP oil spill. Millions of barrels of oil flowed out into the ocean. It was an industrial disaster.

Bills like this one could have made a difference back then.

The congressman said it is being expedited, but will need approval before becoming a law.

We reached out to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Monday morning.

A spokesperson said they're working on a statement but we’re still waiting for it.

You can read the entire GAO report here.